 

 

Students sue Georgia’s university system over tuition, fees

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – Students who took online classes at the University of Georgia and the Georgia Institute of Technology due to the pandemic are now seeking a return of some tuition and fees.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the students filed two class-action lawsuits this week.

They say they didn’t get the full educational experience they anticipated when they paid their tuition and fees.

A representative of the University System of Georgia says the institution does not discuss pending litigation and declined comment.

The system oversees operations at the two schools and Georgia’s other public colleges and universities and is a defendant in the lawsuits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

