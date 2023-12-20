(WRBL) — Christmas is around the corner.

And living in the Peach State may be a big win this time of year.

According to a study, the best city for Christmas is in the heart of Georgia — you guessed it, Atlanta.

But what does it mean to be the “best city for Christmas”?

Rankings

The study uses five different categories to rank the best Christmas spot. Traditions & fun, observance, generosity, shopping and costs.

When it comes to tradition & fun, Atlanta ranks eighth. In terms of generosity and shopping, the Georgia capital ranks fifth in both.

For observance and costs, Atlanta ranked a little further down at 26th and 70th.

All in all, Atlanta scored 62.31.

Our Alabama counterpart wasn’t far behind the Peach State, with Birmingham ranking 10th. The Iron City even took the number one spot in observance.

If you want to take a closer look at the study’s method, you can click this link.