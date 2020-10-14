Sumter County Sheriff Pete Smith dies, Gov. Kemp gives condolences

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Sumter County Sheriff, Pete Smith, has passed away after a long career of service to his community.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted the news this morning, wishing his loved ones well during “this difficult time.”

Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Sheriff Pete Smith of Sumter County. Sheriff Smith was a good man, a dear friend, and a dedicated public servant to his community, and on behalf of all Georgians, my family and I are praying for his loved ones in this difficult time. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 14, 2020

Following the news, and shortly after the Governor’s tweet, Congressman Sanford Bishop released a statement on Smith’s passing:

“I am deeply saddened to hear that Sheriff Pete Smith passed away. He was a truly dedicated and passionate sheriff for Sumter County who will be missed. I will keep his family and the people of Sumter County in my prayers as we mourn this great man and public servant.”

Stay with News 3 as we bring you more coverage on the passing of Sheriff Smith.