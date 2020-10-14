Sumter County Sheriff Pete Smith dies, Gov. Kemp gives condolences

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Sumter County Sheriff, Pete Smith, has passed away after a long career of service to his community.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted the news this morning, wishing his loved ones well during “this difficult time.”
Following the news, and shortly after the Governor’s tweet, Congressman Sanford Bishop released a statement on Smith’s passing:
“I am deeply saddened to hear that Sheriff Pete Smith passed away. He was a truly dedicated and passionate sheriff for Sumter County who will be missed. I will keep his family and the people of Sumter County in my prayers as we mourn this great man and public servant.”
