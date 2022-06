SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is holding a drug take back event on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sumter County Primary school on 123 Learning Lane.

Officials will be taking unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs. Illicit and illegal drugs are also accepted.

For more information, contact Deputy Julie Webb at (229) 942-6946.