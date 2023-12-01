SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is reminding locals to make sure to secure their firearms after the sheriff’s office recovered a stolen gun on Thursday.

SCSO says the case of the stolen firearm is still being investigated and Sheriff Eric D. Bryant reminds locals “to always obtain the serial numbers for their firearms and keep the information in a safe place.”

The sheriff’s office said that it is especially important to secure firearms during the holidays since illegal auto break-ins increase during this time of the year, stating “The holiday season is a prime time for entering autos and burglaries, so please keep your firearms in a safe, secure place.”