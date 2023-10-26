SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said it would host a Drug Take Back event in light of the National Drug Take Back Program and is inviting locals to participate.

The event is scheduled to be held at Walgreens located in Americus, Georgia from 9 a.m. to noon. SCSO says it will have a drop box where participants can discard old or expired medication.

The following items will not be accepted at the event: