Surgeon at Doctors Hospital is first to use Augmented Reality for surgery in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augmented reality is something often found in video games and other technology.

You can also find it in places you wouldn’t expect.

A surgeon at Doctors Hospital was the first to use augmented reality surgery in the state of Georgia.

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Justin Bundy told NewsChannel 6 about some of the benefits of using the technology.

“We were the first ones in Georgia to use it. One of a handful across the country who have been able to use this enabling technology. For me, it was one of those ‘wow’ moments. I was able to look down at the patient and comfortably see within the patient’s body in a 3-D or X-ray type vision. I never had to take my eyes off the patient. I was really comfortable doing what I was doing with better vision,” said Bundy.

Bundy told us he thinks more doctors and hospitals will use this technology over time and discussed with us some of the advantages of using augmented reality.

“I think in general the surgery has gone to a less invasive model and anyway to do that safer and more reproducible is going to help us and this technology definitely does that. It’s in its infancy. We’re the first in Georgia; so, version one is going well. What does version 5 look like? It’s going to be amazing,” said Bundy.

The first time using the new tech in surgery was a success. So, we asked Dr. Bundy what it was like using the technology and what where some of the advantages.

“So, this was a patient referred up from the Savannah area. She had an excellent outcome. She’s about a month out now. We’re very happy she came to Augusta and very happy we used the Augments with her. This tool absolutely allows us to use less invasive incisions, less invasive muscle dissection to put in screws safely. Being able to do that enhances a person’s outcome as far as recovery goes, as far as safety goes, as far as reproducibility…knowing where we are in the operation,” said Bundy.