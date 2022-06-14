ALPHARETTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect is in custody after reportedly hiding inside an Atlanta-area HomeGoods Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced they were responding to the home decor store, located near North Point Mall North, and were attempting to make contact with the suspect.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the man allegedly brandished a gun and made threats.

The HomeGoods and affected businesses in the area were evacuated, according to Alpharetta DPS.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the department announced the subject had been taken into custody.

Officials said there were no reports of shots being fired. No word yet if the suspect had any connections to the store.

Alpharetta, a part of the Atlanta metro area, is located in northern Fulton County.