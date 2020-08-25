Suspect in Augusta code officer killing extradited, charged

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
AUGUSTA, Ga. – A man accused of killing an Augusta code enforcement officer has been brought back to Georgia and charged with murder.

Smitty OIiver Melton, 65, was extradited from Aiken County, South Carolina to nearby Richmond County, Georgia, where he was booked into a detention center Monday afternoon, according to The Augusta Chronicle.

Melton is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime in relation to the shooting death of Charles Case.

Case was an Augusta code enforcement officer found shot multiple times in the middle of a residential street on Thursday morning.

