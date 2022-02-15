Suspect shot by deputy during chase on Interstate 85, GBI investigating

NEWNAN, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer involved shooting in Newnan. The incident happened on Feb. 15, 2022, following a chase on Interstate 85, before the driver was stopped by a Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to GBI officials, at 12:25 p.m., on Feb. 15, 2022, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a stolen tractor trailer truck. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Forest Park, and was being tracked electronically as it traveled along Interstate 85 in Newnan.

Deputies located the truck on the interstate and attempted to stop it. The driver, now identified as Bobby Gene Ingram, however did not stop and a pursuit of the stolen vehicle ensued.

Deputies attempted to use spike strips to stop the truck, but Ingram, age 56, was able to avoid them, in doing so, he swerved multiple times towards civilian and police cars on the interstate. He eventually hit a deputy’s truck. Even after this, Ingram continued driving. A deputy was able to pull up beside Ingram on the interstate, while he continued to flee. At this point the deputy fired several shots at Ingram and he was hit by gunfire multiple times. The pursuit then ended.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said: “The stolen vehicle did not stop, and in the ensuing pursuit, swerved to strike multiple innocent motorists. Due to the immediate threat of life to civilians and law enforcement personnel, CCSO Deputies used deadly force during the chase to disable the vehicle.”

Following the shooting, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office requested an independent investigation by the GBI.

After being shot, Ingram was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and then taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

According to officials, no officers were hurt during the incident.