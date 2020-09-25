Talbot County man arrested for arson, escape, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says

(Photo courtesy of Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commisioner John F. King)

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced a Talbot County man is facing charges in connection to a vehicle fire, ruled an arson, in Shiloh, Ga. on Sept. 5.

Officials say Scott Everett Curtis, 53, has been charged with 1st Degree Arson, Criminal Damage to Property, Damage to Government Property, and Escape. Curtis set a 2015 GMC on fire after the truck was used to run over a structure behind a home.

“After the truck was set on fire, Mr. Curtis was arrested in this case and transported to a holding facility prior to kicking out a patrol vehicle window, damaging a sheriff’s office, and escaping,” said Commissioner King. “Mr. Curtis was re-apprehended shortly after local authorities issued a warrant on all four charges.”

The state says investigators will keep working with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office as their investigation into the case continues.

**Note: This article has been updated to correct the age of the reported suspect to age 53, not 28 as previously reported.**

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

