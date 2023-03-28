TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) —The Troup County School System (TCSS) announced alternative bus routes for some students attending West Point Elementary and Long Cane Middle School after severe weather over the past few days caused damage to several areas in Troup County.

According to TCSS, all schools and departments in Troup County will operate as normal on Wednesday.

Although multiple roads are still closed due to recent severe weather, the school system determined alternative bus routes after the TCSS Transportation Department checked the condition of multiple school bus routes.

The following alternative routes, pick-up, and drop-off times will be used in areas near West Point Road affected by severe weather:

West Point Elementary and Long Cane Middle School students assigned to bus 03-68 morning pick-up time –

West Point Rd. & Lovelace Road 6:54 a.m. West Point Rd. & First Avenue 6:55 a.m. West Point Rd. & W. Smith Road 6:57 a.m. West Point Rd. & Ann Murphy Road 7:07 a.m.

West Point Elementary bus 03-68 afternoon drop-off time –

West Point Rd. & Lovelace Road 2:41 p.m. West Point Rd. & First Avenue 2:42 p.m. West Point Rd. & W. Smith Road 2:43 p.m. West Point Rd. & Ann Murphy Road 2:54 p.m.

Long Cane Middle School bus 03-68 afternoon drop off time –

West Point Rd. & Ann Murphy Road 4:13 p.m. West Point Rd. & Lovelace Road 4:28 p.m. West Point Rd. & W. Smith Road 4:29 p.m.

If anyone has additional questions regarding the alternative bus routes, contact the TCSS Transportation Office at 706-812-7935.