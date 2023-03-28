TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) —The Troup County School System (TCSS) announced alternative bus routes for some students attending West Point Elementary and Long Cane Middle School after severe weather over the past few days caused damage to several areas in Troup County.

According to TCSS, all schools and departments in Troup County will operate as normal on Wednesday.

Although multiple roads are still closed due to recent severe weather, the school system determined alternative bus routes after the TCSS Transportation Department checked the condition of multiple school bus routes.

The following alternative routes, pick-up, and drop-off times will be used in areas near West Point Road affected by severe weather:

West Point Elementary and Long Cane Middle School students assigned to bus 03-68 morning pick-up time –

West Point Rd. & Lovelace Road6:54 a.m.
West Point Rd. & First Avenue6:55 a.m.
West Point Rd. & W. Smith Road6:57 a.m.
West Point Rd. & Ann Murphy Road7:07 a.m.

West Point Elementary bus 03-68 afternoon drop-off time –

West Point Rd. & Lovelace Road2:41 p.m.
West Point Rd. & First Avenue2:42 p.m.
West Point Rd. & W. Smith Road2:43 p.m.
West Point Rd. & Ann Murphy Road2:54 p.m.

Long Cane Middle School bus 03-68 afternoon drop off time –

West Point Rd. & Ann Murphy Road4:13 p.m. 
West Point Rd. & Lovelace Road4:28 p.m.
West Point Rd. & W. Smith Road4:29 p.m.

If anyone has additional questions regarding the alternative bus routes, contact the TCSS Transportation Office at 706-812-7935.