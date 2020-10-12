Teen charged in stabbing death of Tifton girl

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

TIFTON. Ga. (AP) – Authorities say an 18-year-old man is charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 9-year-old girl at her Georgia apartment complex.

On October 6, the GBI was called in by the Tifton Police Department to investigate the death of Alazia “Ally” Johnson.

Investigators say Semaj Antonio Moss was arrested over the weekend in Lowndes County after GBI agents determined he was a suspect in Alazia “Ally” Johnson’s death.

Tifton police and GBI agents gave few details about what led them to Moss or any connection he had to the girl at a news conference Sunday.

Moss is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 57°

Wednesday

82° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 63°

Thursday

83° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 60°

Friday

73° / 46°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 73° 46°

Saturday

69° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 69° 50°

Sunday

75° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 75° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

8 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
67°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories