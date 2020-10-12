Teen charged in stabbing death of Tifton girl

TIFTON. Ga. (AP) – Authorities say an 18-year-old man is charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 9-year-old girl at her Georgia apartment complex.

On October 6, the GBI was called in by the Tifton Police Department to investigate the death of Alazia “Ally” Johnson.

Investigators say Semaj Antonio Moss was arrested over the weekend in Lowndes County after GBI agents determined he was a suspect in Alazia “Ally” Johnson’s death.

Tifton police and GBI agents gave few details about what led them to Moss or any connection he had to the girl at a news conference Sunday.

Moss is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.