Teen in critical condition following Americus shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old boy. The teen is in critical condition, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened on June 9, 2021 at a home in the 900 block of Cypress Avenue.

According to officials, police and EMS responded to the home at 8:12 pm on Wednesday, following reports of a person being shot.

Police say the victim, identified as a 16-year-old male, was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for treatment and then airlifted to a trauma center in Macon.

According to police, investigation revealed the shooting was the result of “horse play” involving a gun and a group of teens at the house. Investigator say the teens were on the house’s back deck when the shooting a happened.

One of the teens involved in the incident, 17-year-old Jordan Hamilton, has been charged with reckless conduct related to the shooting incident, according to police.

Police say additional charges may be possible in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.