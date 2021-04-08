 

Ten-digit phone dialing coming to middle and coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Ten-digit dialing is coming to coastal and middle Georgia this year.

Customers in the 912 and 478 area codes will have to start dialing the area code as well as the seven-digit phone number to complete local calls, enabling a new suicide prevention hotline.

Beginning April 24, customers can begin dialing 10 digits in the 912 area code, which includes Savannah, and the 478 area code, which includes Macon.

Starting Oct. 24, 10 digits will be mandatory and a call won’t be completed without the area code.

The two Georgia regions are among 82 area codes nationwide making room for the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

