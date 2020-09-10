Texas fugitive wanted in Georgia deputy shooting captured

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

DALTON, Ga. – Authorities say a man wanted in the recent shooting of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been captured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted late Wednesday that Texas fugitive Dalton Potter was in custody.

Authorities surrounded Potter outside the town of Resaca in northwest Georgia, where they said he shot a man earlier Wednesday.

Noah Cloer said his father Eddie Cloer fired back despite being shot in the arm and grazed in the head.

Investigators said Potter had fled into the woods after firing multiple shots Monday night at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney, who was saved by his ballistic vest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 74°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 20% 87° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Saturday

87° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 73°

Sunday

85° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 73°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 72°

Tuesday

82° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories