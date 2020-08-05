The Better Business Bureau is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 scams

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Better Business Bureau has seen at least 20,000 reports of COVID-19 related scams across the nation.

“We have seen record numbers of phone calls to our BBB during the pandemic, and a lot of those calls are definitely about people checking out scams. They still range from government impostors, or someone who claims to be with the Internal Revenue Service, or Social Security Administration, to things connected with the stimulus check,” said Michele Mason of the Better Business Bureau of Columbus.

Mason tells News 3 how many of those cases have hit home here in Columbus.

“If we look at how many have been reported on our scam tracker sight, we have seen a 20% growth there, and if we search COVID-19 you can see that there about 600,” said Mason.

Sergeant Jane Edenfield of the Columbus Police Department Financial Crimes Unit tells News 3 what type of scam cases they are working currently.

“We have some that are repackaging jobs. They basically mail you a box with stuff in it, and they tell you to repackage it, and mail it somewhere else. That’s basically items that has been purchased with fraudulent credit cards, and things like that. What they are trying to do is bounce it around, and launder it through, so we get a bunch of those and we have had a bunch of stimulus check thefts they just steal them from people,” said Edenfield.

So, what should you do to keep your identity protected?

“Call the sheriffs office yourself and ask, keep checking your credit scores, and keep checking your credit reports, so that you can remain ahead,” said Edenfield.