The Carter Center releases photo of the Bidens Plains visit

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Carter Center has posted a photo of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn’s visit with President Joe Biden last week in Georgia.

President Biden accompanied by his wife First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Plains last Thursday and met with the Carters at their home.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 96-year-old former president and the 93-year-old former first lady were unable to attend Biden’s inauguration in January. Both couples are now vaccinated, and the Carters have resumed worshipping in-person at their longtime church, Maranatha Baptist Church.

Former President Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977-1981. Biden was a young Delaware senator and Carter ally during the Georgian’s term in the White House.

The Carters will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary later this year on July 7, 2021.