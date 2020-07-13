The Carters encourage use of face masks to fight COVID-19

(CNN) Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter are urging people to wear a mask as the country continues to battle the deadly coronavirus.

The couple’s Atlanta-based charity “The Carter Center,” posted a photo on twitter Saturday of the two wearing white masks printed with the center’s logo.

The photo is captioned “Please wear a mask and save lives.”

Cases have recently raged across the south, and Georgia added a record 4,400 new coronavirus case reports in one day, according to the State’s Department of Public Health on Friday, July 13.