LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Earlier today the city of LaGrange hosted a ribbon cutting to mark the official naming and opening of Moss & Wood Park. The park was named in honor and memory of the late Dr. Benjamin T. Wood and Dr. Otis Moss Jr.

Dr. Benjamin T. Wood was a local community leader and the most prominent African American Doctor in LaGrange for over 40 years. The other gentleman, Reverend Dr. Otis Moss Jr., is a LaGrange local, humanitarian, and civil rights leader who worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Moss shared his thought with us on how it feels to have a park named in his honor, “Today’s event is beyond words, and I am so grateful to our ancestors, my father and mother, and all of those who surrounded us.”

According to Mayor Willie Edmondson the park was designed to be a place where the community can host events as well as enjoy time with family and friends.

Mayor Edmondson had this to say about the two men who were honored.

“Great man that have strong ties in LaGrange. Dr. Benjamin Wood, who’s passed away now, was a physician here at LaGrange for a number of years. He was one of those physicians that go to a house, go from house to house and take care of patients that way. And he did all of this. A lot of times without any pay. So he was a great man that contributed so much to Troup County.”

Mayor Edmondson then told WRBL more about the other honoree.

“Then the second gentleman is Reverend Dr. Otis Moss. He has strong ties with Grange, was born and reared in true county. And we thought it was a great thing to name this park after two great giants.”