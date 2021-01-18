 

“The Dream Lives” event celebrates life and legacy of MLK

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – “The Dream Lives” virtual MLK Commemoration event celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. 


The event was available online through the Columbus Consolidated Government Access Channel and as a drive-in celebration at the Columbus Civic Center. 


The event included a “Fireside Chat” with former Ambassador Andrew Young, who was an activist in the civil rights movement alongside Martin Luther King Jr. 


Throughout the event, he shared stories of his relationship and work with MLK. 


“The interview that we have with Ambassador Young, even for me to this day is surreal,” Rob Landers, Director of the Columbus Civic Center, said.  “It’s someone that has that much of a history and legacy and relates to bringing people together and fighting for equal justice and fighting for voter registration and rights… to have him comment during this program is just remarkable.”


In addition to the “Fireside Chats” with Ambassador Young, guests were also able to watch musical performances from local artists. Food trucks were available on site and attendees were able to tune into the event via radio in socially distanced parking spots. 


“This entire program is about us honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy and his acts of love and his sacrifices that he has made… we are looking to bring people together,” Landers said.


Landers says he also hopes the event empowered young people to continue in the fight for social justice. 

