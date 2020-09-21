The Fresh Market hiring holiday help

Tis the season for hiring holiday help.

Specialty grocer The Fresh Market is holding a national holiday hiring event at all 159 of its store locations including the one in Columbus, Georgia.

The grocer is looking for seasonal and part-time team members.

The event will take place at on October 2nd from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and on October 3rd from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with qualified applicants receiving on-the-spot interviews.

The Fresh Market is looking to add 1,500 team members for the holiday season across the company. Candidates are encouraged to apply online at The Fresh Market’s website before attending the hiring event so specific interview times can be scheduled, but walk-ins will be accepted as well.

The Fresh Market in Columbus is located at 1591 Bradley Park Dr, Ste B.

Proper safety protocols related to COVID-19 will be followed during the interviews including social distancing and wearing a face covering.