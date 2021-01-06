The vote count continues; Georgia US Senate races still too close to call

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 05: Signs line a road at a Gwinnett County voting location on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Polls have opened across Georgia in the two runoff elections, pitting incumbents Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As ballot counting continues across Georgia, candidates in the state’s two tightly contested U.S. Senate runoffs gave speeches and thanked supporters, though victories have not been officially called by news outlets or state officials.

Holding a vote margin of more than 35,000 as of the Georgia Secretary of State’s update at 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 6, Reverend Raphael Warnock and his campaign declared victory in the runoff against Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

“We were told we couldn’t win this election, but tonight we proved that, with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible,” Warnock told supporters in a virtual speech.

On the other side of the race, Loeffler told supporters that the fight for Georgia’s Senate seat wasn’t over yet.

“We have a path to victory and we’re staying on it,” Loeffler said, adding “This is a game of inches. We’re going to win this election.”

In the other hotly contested race for U.S. Senate between Republican incumbent David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, the vote margin was even closer, fluctuating between a few hundred to just over a thousand as the count continued.

As of the same 1:20 a.m. update from the Sec. of State’s Office, Perdue and Ossoff were just over 1322 votes apart, with Perdue holding onto a thin margin.

Ossoff’s campaign released a statement a few minutes after the last update to the Sec. of State’s data.

“When all the votes are counted we fully expect that Jon Ossoff will have won this election to represent Georgia in the United States Senate. The outstanding vote is squarely in parts of the state where Jon’s performance has been dominant. We look forward to seeing the process through in the coming hours and moving ahead so Jon can start fighting for all Georgians in the U.S. Senate.” Statement from Ossoff Campaign on Election Night

Sen. Perdue’s campaign has not yet released a statement, but the race between Perdue and Ossoff falls on a slim enough margin to call for a recount once the final ballot count comes in.

Georgia law allows candidates to request a recount if the margin between votes is less than or equal to 0.5%. As of the last update, Perdue and Ossoff are just 0.2% apart in the polls and the count continues. Perdue and Ossoff will have two business days to request a recount once the final tally is in.

Even so, the results put out by the Sec. of State’s Office are not official nor certified, and the online data set notifies viewers that the totals may not include all absentee or provisional ballots.

