The YMCA begins a virtual learning program

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The YMCA has extended its Crisis Childcare Program, and now students can attend for Virtual Learning.

Virtual Learning comes as an extension of the YMCA’s Crisis Childcare. The organization created the program to give parents who worked in the Columbus Piedmont Hospital a place for their children to go during work hours.

“When everything shut down hospital staff were having difficulty getting the employees in to work, because there was no childcare. Schools put children out, and they did distance learning in the spring, and daycare centers were closed per executive order. We however got an amendment to that order as an exception to operate as a childcare center back in the spring,” said Executive Branch Director Scott Balkcum.

Parents are able to send their children to all three YMCA locations in the area, there is currently at-least 100 students enrolled, and no more than 40 students at each location.

Social Distancing rules are strictly enforced, and students are able to receive school credit while getting help from staff.

Children are able to attend any of the three locations Monday through Friday from 8:00, a.m. until 6:00, p.m.