The YMCA begins a virtual learning program

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The YMCA has extended its Crisis Childcare Program, and now students can attend for Virtual Learning.

Virtual Learning comes as an extension of the YMCA’s Crisis Childcare. The organization created the program to give parents who worked in the Columbus Piedmont Hospital a place for their children to go during work hours.

“When everything shut down hospital staff were having difficulty getting the employees in to work, because there was no childcare. Schools put children out, and they did distance learning in the spring, and daycare centers were closed per executive order. We however got an amendment to that order as an exception to operate as a childcare center back in the spring,” said Executive Branch Director Scott Balkcum.

Parents are able to send their children to all three YMCA locations in the area, there is currently at-least 100 students enrolled, and no more than 40 students at each location.

Social Distancing rules are strictly enforced, and students are able to receive school credit while getting help from staff.

Children are able to attend any of the three locations Monday through Friday from 8:00, a.m. until 6:00, p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 75°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 93° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 72°

Thursday

95° / 72°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 95° 72°

Friday

97° / 74°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 97° 74°

Saturday

96° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 96° 73°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 71°

Monday

91° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

10 PM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories