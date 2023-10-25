ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A certain Georgia city is on the map once again.

This time, it’s for reward-winning food.

On Tuesday evening, Atlanta became the seventh US city to become Michelin rated.

Atlas, Bacchanalia, Hayakawa, Lazy Better and Mujo all received a star during an Awards Gala at the Rialto Theater.

The Bacchanalia and Chastain also received a green star award for sustainability.

A total of forty-five Atlanta restaurants will be listed in the Michelin guide, with 30 recommended restaurants.

You can check out that full list here.