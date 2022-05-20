ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) — A resident of Savannah, Georgia has pleaded guilty to ‘one count of interference with commerce by robbery’, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Londell Nunn, 30, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison after robbing a Dollar General in Athens, Georgia. Nunn reportedly brandished a firearm, and threatened store employees during the crime.

On Sept. 6, 2019, Nunn went inside the Dollar General at 1125 West Broad Street. He went up to an employee, showed them a gun kept in his waistband, and demanded cash from the register.

The employee did not have keys to the register, and proceeded to call a store manager. The store manager struggled to open the register, which prompted Nunn to state that “this is how people get killed”.

The register was opened, and Nunn pulled a ski mask down over his face before escaping the store with some cash.

Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, says that Nunn will face the consequences of this crime.

“Any time an individual takes a gun into a place of business to rob it, victims are traumatized and there is a potential for tragic consequences,” said Farley. “Thanks to the combined efforts with our local partners, Nunn will face serious consequences for his crime.”

Nunn’s sentencing date is not yet scheduled. He faces 3 years of supervised release along with a $250,000 fine upon completion of his sentence.

The FBI and Athens-Clarke County Police Department investigated this case.