Three accused white supremacists denied bond amid virus concerns

ROME, Ga. (AP) – Three Georgia men accused of belonging to a white supremacist group and of plotting to kill a couple have been denied bond over their coronavirus concerns.

A judge on Thursday rejected bond requests for 25-year-old Michael Helterbrand, 19-year-old Jacob Kaderli and 21-year-old Luke Lane. Floyd County police said the men belong to “the Base,” a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis.

Authorities said the men planned to kill a married couple who were anti-fascist protesters to send a message to Base enemies. A Floyd County sheriff’s sergeant said there have been no virus cases in the jail where the men are held.