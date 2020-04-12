Tim Tebow gives Easter sermon at Atlanta-area church

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – Tim Tebow delivered a sermon at the Passion City Church’s live-streamed Easter service on Sunday in Atlanta.
“Jesus was forsaken on the cross, so you don’t have to be. Their perfect relationship from eternity past. That bond was broken, so Jesus, his bond with you never has to be broken,” the former NFL quarterback said, “It wasn’t just that Jesus experienced physical pain. It wasn’t just the sin of the world, which I can’t even imagine, but it was a perfect relationship that he was willing to sever because he wants a relationship with you that will never be severed. That’s why Easter is so amazing.”