Transgender fire chief files discrimination suit over firing in Byron, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A transgender fire chief is suing the small Georgia city that fired her less than 18 months after she began coming to work as a woman.

Rachel Mosby had led the fire department for the city of Byron for a decade as a man.

City officials terminated her last June, citing problems with her job performance.

Mosby filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court saying illegal sex discrimination was behind her dismissal.

Mosby says city officials insisted on addressing her using male pronouns after her transition and overturned her decision to fire a reserve firefighter who called her a slur to her face.

Byron Mayor Michael Chidester said the city denies Mosby’s discrimination claims.