 

Transgender woman sues Georgia corrections officials again

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

FILE

ATLANTA (AP) – A Black transgender woman has sued Georgia prison officials, saying they failed to protect her from repeated sexual assaults behind bars.

Ashley Diamond says in the lawsuit filed Monday that authorities also failed to provide her with adequate medical treatment.

Diamond previously sued Georgia corrections officials in 2015 over similar allegations.

Diamond was paroled in August 2015 and settled her first lawsuit in 2016, which led to some prison policy changes.

She was returned to prison on a parole violation last year, and her lawyers say she has faced similar unconstitutional conditions since.

Corrections officials didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 43°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 65° 43°

Tuesday

68° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 52°

Wednesday

75° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 63°

Thursday

75° / 56°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 56°

Friday

75° / 57°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 75° 57°

Saturday

68° / 55°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 68° 55°

Sunday

65° / 49°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 65° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

2 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

56°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories