Tropical Storm Elsa causes outages across Georgia, crews working to restore power

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, Oncor apprentice lineman Brendan Waldon repairs a utility pole that was damaged by the winter storm that passed through Odessa, Texas. Congress is looking into the cause of the power blackouts across Texas last month. A House panel planned to hear Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from officials who oversee the state’s energy industry and electric grid.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Hundreds of Georgia Power employees are working to restore power to those who were affected by Tropical Storm Elsa.

6,350 Georgia Power customers reported that they had no electricity in result of the tropical storm. Downed poles, damaged transformers, and hanging wires was announced today.

The tropical storm ripped through coastal Georgia leaving the majority of the outages in Chatham, Effingham and Glynn counties in Southeast Georgia.

Georgia Power hopes to restore power by 10.pm tonight. Crews from other parts of the state are also assisting in the power outages. Georgia Power encourages customers to stay safe, and keep in mind the dangerous conditions that may linger after a storm.

Georgia Power also released storm safety tips, you can read these at their website https://www.georgiapower.com/company/safety/outages-and-stormcenter/stay-safe-duringastorm.html