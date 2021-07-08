Tropical Storm Elsa causes outages across Georgia, crews working to restore power

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Hundreds of Georgia Power employees are working to restore power to those who were affected by Tropical Storm Elsa.
6,350 Georgia Power customers reported that they had no electricity in result of the tropical storm. Downed poles, damaged transformers, and hanging wires was announced today.
The tropical storm ripped through coastal Georgia leaving the majority of the outages in Chatham, Effingham and Glynn counties in Southeast Georgia.
Georgia Power hopes to restore power by 10.pm tonight. Crews from other parts of the state are also assisting in the power outages. Georgia Power encourages customers to stay safe, and keep in mind the dangerous conditions that may linger after a storm.
Georgia Power also released storm safety tips, you can read these at their website https://www.georgiapower.com/company/safety/outages-and-stormcenter/stay-safe-duringastorm.html