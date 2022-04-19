LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County School System (TCSS) has announced the upcoming dates for this year’s graduations and proms.

The dates for prom are as follows:

Saturday, April 23, Troup High School at the THS school gym

Saturday, April 30, Callaway High School at the Del’avant Event Center

Saturday, May 7, LaGrange High School at the Del-avant Event Center

Graduation ceremonies at Callaway Stadium are scheduled for the following days:

Thursday, May 26, Callaway High School at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, May 27, Troup High School at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, LaGrange High School at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, visit troup.org and the Troup County School System Facebook page.