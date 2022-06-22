TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man and requests public help locating him.

Manuel Lee Ridgeway, 68, was last seen on June 17, walking near the area of Hamilton Road and Vulcan Road in LaGrange, Georgia.

Troup County authorities describe Ridgeway as 5 foot, 9 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. Investigators say Ridgeway may be wearing a black shirt and brown pants.

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding Ridgeway’s whereabouts to contact Troup County Investigators at 706-883-1616.