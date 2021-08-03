Troup County Fire Chief John Ekaitis to resign for medical reasons

LAGRANGE Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County Fire Chief John Ekaitis is resigning from his position in October.

According to a press release, due to serious medical issues combined with the high level of activity required by the position, John Ekaitis has decided to resign.

“My resignation is the result of health complications that will require me to completely focus on my medical journey,” explained Ekaitis in a press release. “Therefore, I will not be able to continue to meet the expectations and demands of the Fire Chief position as I would like to.”

Ekaitis has served as the Troup County Fire Chief for two years and has more than 31 years of professional experience in Fire and Emergency services.

“It is with a very heavy heart to see John step down as Fire Chief, but during his two year tenure leading the Troup County Fire Department, he made tremendous strides toward bettering the futures of the firefighters and the citizens we serve,” said Eric L. Mosley, Troup County Manager in a press release.

“I am grateful for my time with the Troup County Fire Department, and for the support of the administration and elected officials of Troup County,” said Ekaitis, who will continue to serve as the Fire Chief until October 1, 2021.