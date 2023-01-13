TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County Government announced the debris disposal protocol on Friday after severe weather caused significant infrastructure damage in LaGrange.

For LaGrange citizens attempting to dispose of unwanted vegetative debris, the county government encourages composting or controlled burning on personal property. Others who prefer to haul debris can instead take the vegetative debris to the C & D Landfill located at 174 Parmer Rd. in LaGrange, Georgia.

The county has decided to extend the landfill’s operating hours to the following ‘in an effort to maximize convenience for our citizens.’