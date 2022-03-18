TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on March 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center.

To make appointments interest participants can visit the American Red Cross website and enter the sponsor code: TCGC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

According to American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and just one donation can save up to three people’s lives.

Troup County encourages residents to make appointments in advance. Additionally, Troup County requests for sick individuals not to participate.