LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County School System (TCSS) is reminding people ahead of the upcoming basketball game between LaGrange High School and Troup County High School of new changes and other procedures set in place for athletic competitions.

Here are the updated rules for Troup County School System’s athletic games:

Only clear bags are allowed inside the gym.

No full face mask or coverings are allowed.

No loitering before, during, or after any athletic game.

No student that has been suspended, assigned to Hope Academy, or has been expelled is allowed to attend school events.

There is no re-entry. Signs will be placed at games notifying attendees.

Everyone will be screened with a weapon detection device before entering the gym.

According to the Troup County School System, the security measures aim to “allow for a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for all participants” during athletic games.