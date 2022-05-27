LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Colton Hall, 16, of LaGrange, Georgia, and requests public assistance locating the missing teen.

According to the sheriff’s department, Hall was last seen at his residence at 207 Hines Rd. in LaGrange, Georgia, around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Hall may be wearing dark blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and white tennis shoes. If you have any information on Hall’s whereabouts, you can contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.