Troup County student arrested for having a firearm on campus

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange Police arrested an 18-year-old student at the Troup County School Career Center for a weapons violation.

According to officials, Tuesday, Sept. 21 police responded to the weapons violation call at 1:31 p.m.

Hunter Martin of Hogansville, Georgia was arrested after police seized a firearm that was in his vehicle on campus grounds.

There is no evidence that Martin had plans to use the weapon.

Martin was taken to the Troup County Jail and booked for Possessing a Weapon within a School Safety Zone.