COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Politics is heating up in the Peach State and the Chattahoochee Valley is already feeling the impacts as a candidate for Georgia’s Secretary of State made a stop in Columbus Wednesday morning.

Endorsed by Former President Donald Trump, Jody Hice, a congressman turned candidate for Georgia’s top election official, paid a visit to the Columbus Airport on Wednesday.

“We’re three days on a tour, literally going all across the state, north Georgia to South to middle Georgia, going to 12 cities in all right now, having great crowds of people, a lot of energy, really excited about the understanding that people have about the importance of election integrity,” said Rep. Jody Hice.

This stop was the first on day two of the Renew Election Integrity Fly Around. The tour kicked off Tuesday morning in Athens.

Hice met with a handful of supporters to discuss election integrity and how he plans to create safe and secure elections in Georgia, something he argues incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has failed to do.

“Well, I mean it takes number one following the law,” said Hice, a republican candidate for Sec. of State.

“The Secretary of State’s office is responsible to enforce the laws that we had, and Brad Raffensperger has done a very poor job at, he’s also done a very poor job at prosecuting people who have violated our election laws and if there are no consequences to cheating, then people will continue to cheat.”

After visiting Columbus this morning, Hice is expected to travel to Albany, Valdosta, and Macon, before wrapping up the tour tomorrow evening in Lawrenceville.

Hice will challenge Raffensperger for the primary election on May 24th.