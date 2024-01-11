GEORGIA (WRBL) — A total of 6,737 guns were found at airport checkpoints across the country in 2023, according to TSA.

451 one of those firearms were intercepted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), making it the airport with the most firearm discoveries.

The number is slightly up from 2022, when 448 guns were seized from ATL.

According to the TSA, one firearm was discovered for every 61,646 Georgia passengers screened. That’s more than double the national rate of one firearm found for every 127,447 passengers screened.

The TSA says firearms can only be taken on a plane if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and put in a checked bag. Firearms are prohibited from carry-on bags.

Travelers who bring firearms to security checkpoints may face criminal citations, arrest by local law enforcement, or up to nearly $15,000 in civil penalties.

Anyone catching a flight is encouraged to refresh themselves on what they can bring along at the TSA website.