GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga.

Two Columbus natives were included in this graduating class — Regina Brooks and Ashlee Harris, who work at the Columbus facilities.

Regina Brooks with DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver

Ashlee Harris with DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver

The Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training is a 240-hour long program, consisting of basic skills training in security practices and procedures.

Before graduating, the cadets must meet the standards outlined on the written examinations evaluating cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies.

A full list of graduates can be found below:

1. MiYako Ardister – Elberton, Ga.

2. Brianna Baker – Atlanta, Ga.

3. McKenzie Bell – College Park, Ga.

4. Regina Brooks – Columbus, Ga.

5. Josona Marthea – Burks, Decatur, Ga.

6. Devin Carter – Decatur, Ga.

7. Breanna Cook –Freeport, NY

8. LeKiesha Dudley – Valdosta, Ga.

9. Gregory Evans – Atlanta, Ga.

10. Jasmine Fordham – Milledgeville, Ga.

11. Carissa Gannuscio – Suffield, Ct.

12. Markoz Garcia – Dalton, Ga.

13. Richard Gravitt – Fairmount, Ga.

14. Dondre Hall – Augusta, Ga.

15. Ashlee Harris – Columbus, Ga.

16. Royce Harrod – Atlanta, Ga.

17. Nica Hilyard – Dawson, Ga.

18. Nashauwna Johnson – Moultrie, Ga.

19. Kimberly Powell – Quitman, Ga.

20. Pequeta Thomas – Atlanta, Ga.

21. Summer Thompson – Hayti, Mo.

22. Samuel Vickery – Dalton, Ga.

23. Sharonda Weaver – Lakeland, Fl.

24. Yorrick Johnson – Temecula, Ca.

25. Donovan Kingston – Detroit, Mi.

26. Quotisha Parker – Albany, Ga.

27. Mekiyah Wright – Atlanta, Ga.

28. Journee Jones – Thomasville, Ga.

13 of these cadets are assigned to 13 facilities in Augusta-Richmond, Baldwin, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Crisp, DeKalb, Fulton, Hall, Rockdale, and counties.

For more information, contact the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice’s Human Resources Office at (404) 294-3431, or apply online at www.djj.georgia.gov.