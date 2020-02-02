Two dead after house fire in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – Two people have died after a fire at a home in LaGrange.

The LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched on Sunday around 7:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Reeves Street for an Automatic Fire Alarm. The home’s alarm company stated two smoke alarms were activated.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 7:45 a.m. and found smoke showing from the attic but no flames were visible upon arrival. Firefighters advanced an attack line through the front of the structure and an additional attack line for backup. One crew made an interior attack while another crew performed search and rescue.

Two victims were found in the fire room which was a bedroom. A 29-year-old female and a one-year-old female were removed from the structure but had succumbed to the fire.

An offensive fire attack brought the flames under control at 9:10 a.m. Two rooms sustained major fire damage and two other rooms received minor damage from the fire.

The rest of the structure received smoke damage. Estimated fire loss including the structure and its contents is roughly $20,000.

The scene is currently under investigation by LaGrange Fire and Police Units.