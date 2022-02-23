SAUTEE NaCOOCHE, Ga. (WRBL) — As the result of separate investigations, two Georgia men are being held in White County Jail on charges relating to child pornography.

Richard Benton, age 57, was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography. Lazarus Smith Jr., age 18, was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

These men were both arrested through search warrants executed on their homes. The investigations of both began after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit received independent, unrelated tips relating to the possession/distribution of child pornography.

Anyone with information on these cases is encouraged to contact the CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870.