CORDELE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Georgia men were arrested on Oct. 4 for over a dozen charges relating to drug distribution and trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

A fourth-month investigation led to the arrest of two 26-year-olds — Grayling Coley and Marqavious Gaston.

Officials say search warrants were executed on three different residences used by Coley for drug distribution. The following was found:

312 W 20 th Avenue, Apartment B, in Cordele, Georgia

– Methamphetamine

– Crack cocaine

– Marijuana

– Glock 19 9mm handgun

– Smith and Wesson .22 handgun

– Del-ton 5.56 AR-15 rifle

– Hi Point 9mm handgun

– Consent search

The search at 312 W 20th Ave. resulted in the arrest of Coley and Gaston.

Both men were taken to the Crisp County Jail where they face the following charges:

Grayling Coley

– Two counts of Trafficking Heroin

– Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine

– One count of Distribution of Heroin

– One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

– One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

– One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

– Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute

– One count of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

– One count of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

– One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

– Three counts of use of a communication facility during commission of certain crimes

– One count of Party to the crime of trafficking meth

– One count of Party to the crime of distribution of heroin

– One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

– One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

– One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

– Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute

– Four counts of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

– One count of Theft by receiving stolen property – firearm

– One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

This was a multi-agency case including the GBI, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, Cordele Police Department, Georgia State Patrol SWAT, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).