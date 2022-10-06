CORDELE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Georgia men were arrested on Oct. 4 for over a dozen charges relating to drug distribution and trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

A fourth-month investigation led to the arrest of two 26-year-olds — Grayling Coley and Marqavious Gaston.

Officials say search warrants were executed on three different residences used by Coley for drug distribution. The following was found:

  • 312 W 20th Avenue, Apartment B, in Cordele, Georgia
    – Methamphetamine
    – Crack cocaine
    – Marijuana
    – Glock 19 9mm handgun
    – Smith and Wesson .22 handgun
    – Del-ton 5.56 AR-15 rifle
  • 310 W 20th Avenue, Apartment B, in Cordele, Georgia
    – Hi Point 9mm handgun
  • 603 E 1st Avenue
    – Consent search

The search at 312 W 20th Ave. resulted in the arrest of Coley and Gaston.

Both men were taken to the Crisp County Jail where they face the following charges:

  • Grayling Coley
    – Two counts of Trafficking Heroin
    – Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
    – One count of Distribution of Heroin
    – One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
    – One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
    – One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
    – Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute
    – One count of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
    – One count of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
    – One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime
    – Three counts of use of a communication facility during commission of certain crimes
  • Marqavious Gaston
    – One count of Party to the crime of trafficking meth
    – One count of Party to the crime of distribution of heroin
    – One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
    – One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
    – One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
    – Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute
    – Four counts of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
    – One count of Theft by receiving stolen property – firearm
    – One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

This was a multi-agency case including the GBI, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, Cordele Police Department, Georgia State Patrol SWAT, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).