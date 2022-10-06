CORDELE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Georgia men were arrested on Oct. 4 for over a dozen charges relating to drug distribution and trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
A fourth-month investigation led to the arrest of two 26-year-olds — Grayling Coley and Marqavious Gaston.
Officials say search warrants were executed on three different residences used by Coley for drug distribution. The following was found:
- 312 W 20th Avenue, Apartment B, in Cordele, Georgia
– Methamphetamine
– Crack cocaine
– Marijuana
– Glock 19 9mm handgun
– Smith and Wesson .22 handgun
– Del-ton 5.56 AR-15 rifle
- 310 W 20th Avenue, Apartment B, in Cordele, Georgia
– Hi Point 9mm handgun
- 603 E 1st Avenue
– Consent search
The search at 312 W 20th Ave. resulted in the arrest of Coley and Gaston.
Both men were taken to the Crisp County Jail where they face the following charges:
- Grayling Coley
– Two counts of Trafficking Heroin
– Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
– One count of Distribution of Heroin
– One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
– One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
– One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
– Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute
– One count of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
– One count of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
– One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime
– Three counts of use of a communication facility during commission of certain crimes
- Marqavious Gaston
– One count of Party to the crime of trafficking meth
– One count of Party to the crime of distribution of heroin
– One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
– One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
– One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
– Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute
– Four counts of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
– One count of Theft by receiving stolen property – firearm
– One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime
This was a multi-agency case including the GBI, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, Cordele Police Department, Georgia State Patrol SWAT, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).