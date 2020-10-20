Two U.S. Attorneys appointed to combat potential voter fraud in Middle District of Georgia

Roll of “I voted” circular stickers on a gray background for the November elections in the United States.

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – To oversee and respond to complaints of election fraud and rights violations while early voting is open, the U.S. Attorneys Office has announced new positions and a complaint hotline.

Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia has announced the two Assistant U.S. Attorney has been named as election officers for the district.

Due to the numerous complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Will Keyes and Todd Swanson have been assigned to serve as District Election Officers for the Middle of Georgia. The two Assistant Attorneys will supervise the District’s handling of election fraud and voting rights concerns in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud. The Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process,” Peeler said.

The Department of Justice has a major role in protecting citizens from being affected by election fraud and discrimination at voting polls. Their goal is to stop these incidents whenever and where they arise.

The Departments long-standing Election Day Program furthers these goals by guaranteeing the public, the integrity the election process has by including local points of contact within the Department for the public to report alleged election fraud and voting rights violation while the polls are open through election day.

Federal law protects against crimes such as intimidating, bribing voters,buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. This law also provides protection for the right of voters and provides that citizens can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them.

In order to respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights concerns during the

voting period that ends on Nov. 3, 2020 and to ensure that such complaints are directed to

the appropriate authorities, AUSA/DEOs Keyes and Swanson will be on duty in this District while

the polls are open.

To report concerns of voting fraud or other election-related complaints, you can reach out to both Keyes and Swanson at 478-621-2685.

According to a U.S. Attorneys Office spokesperson, all of the offices across the country have appointed District Election officers.