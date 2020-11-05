Two U.S. Senate runoffs will make Georgia the center of the political universe

There are still questions from Tuesday’s vote, but as each hour passes it becomes more apparent that Georgia will have two Senate runoff elections on January 5.

The balance of the Senate will likely hang on what Peach State voters do.

Georgia state Rep. Carolyn Hugley and state Sen. Randy Robertson illustrate the divide. Hugley is a Democrat, lives in Columbus. Robertson is a Republican who lives in Harris County.

But both of them agree that Georgia is about to be the center of the political universe.

U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler is headed to a runoff with challenger Raphael Warnock, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

And it’s highly likely that Senator David Perdue will be in a runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Hundreds of millions will be spent in the Peach State.

“I think it will be hard to overstate how much money will come to Georgia,” Hugley said. “It’s exciting that Georgia will be one of the states that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.”

It isn’t all about the money.

“I can tell you that I do not believe in these kinds of races, the candidate who spends the most money necessarily wins,” Robertson said.

They do agree the second runoff is beneficial.

“From my perspective, it’s better to have two runoffs rather than one,” Hugley said. “Because that will create more energy. More enthusiasm. More people will be participating because having a runoff in January is always difficult.”

Two races offers twice the opportunity.

“What we do have is the opportunity to take our energy and balance it between those two races,” Robertson said. “And I think that will be pretty easy for the conservatives. The Republican Party here in Georgia.”