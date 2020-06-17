Tyler Perry pens essay on racism, police brutality in People

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2017, file photo, actor-filmmaker and author Tyler Perry poses for a portrait in New York to promote his book, “Higher Is Waiting.” Perry is warning fans not to be scammed. The actor, comedian and director in a video says he’s not giving away anything on Facebook. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Tyler Perry says “we must never give up” in a heartfelt first-person essay in People Magazine detailing his thoughts on racial injustice and police brutality against unarmed black people in America.

The writer-director says he almost passed on publishing his essay in the upcoming issue, which will be released Friday.

But the filmmaker felt compelled to follow through because he’s “exhausted” from what he’s recently seen across the country.

Perry wrote about various topics including how he felt after watching the death of George Floyd and his approach to explaining racism to his 5-year-old son.