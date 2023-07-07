LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The U.S. Small Business Association(SBA) announced it would open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) starting on Friday.

The SBA’s DLOC is located at the Troup Baptist Association in LaGrange and will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until July 21.

The SBA says the DLOC serves local business owners, non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters affected by severe weather storms that swept through the area from March 25-27.

SBA also says that individuals located in surrounding areas can apply for low-interest disaster loans.

SBA’s Customer Service Representative will be available at the DLOC to answer questions about the loan program, check application statuses, aid with uploading documents, and help with reconsideration requests.

Below is additional information SBA provides about which types of loans are available to residents.