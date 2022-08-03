

GEORGIA (WRBL) – U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has accepted a proposal from Nexstar Media Group to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in Savannah on October 14.

Nexstar Media Group is the parent company of WRBL. As of now, Senator Warnock’s campaign acknowledged receipt of the debate proposal but has had no further comment.

Warnock has previously committed to three other debates. Walker has said he is only attending the Nexstar debate.

The October 14 debate would be seen on WRBL, and statewide across Nexstar owned television stations in Augusta and Savannah. The debate would also be televised on Fox 5 Atlanta, and other partner stations.

We will update this report when there is new information from Senator Warnock’s campaign.